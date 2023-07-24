UMass Memorial president stepping down

UMass Memorial Medical Center's President, Michael Gustafson, is departing from the top role, effective July 28.

Mr. Gustafson has led the Worcester, Mass.-based health system since 2018. He reflected on his tenure on LinkedIn July 24 and shared clinical, workforce and infrastructure achievements made by the organization under his leadership.

"The breadth of progress on so many fronts is a tribute to the talents and dedication of my leadership team, as well as the commitment of our thousands of caregivers," he wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping make my time at UMass Memorial Medical Center so special."





