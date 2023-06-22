37 hospital, health system executive resignations in 2023

A number of hospital and health system executives have stepped down or announced plans to step down from their positions.

Here are hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's this year:

1. Scott Kashman is leaving his role as market president for St. Dominic Health Services and CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss. A hospital statement shared with Becker's said Mr. Kashman accepted "a new opportunity with a health system closer to family." His official last day with St. Dominic will be July 7.

2. Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss. She accepted a new role as vice president and chief nursing officer for New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

3. John Boyd, PsyD, resigned as president and CEO of Oconomowoc, Wis.-based Rogers Behavioral Health. Dr. Boyd's resignation was effective May 31.

4. Shon Dwyer, RN, is resigning from her role as president of Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. Ms. Dwyer joined the hospital in 2020 and has 36 years of experience in academic hospitals and health systems. She is stepping down to "further expand and leverage her leadership capabilities toward a greater impact on U.S. healthcare," according to a June 9 news release.

5. Martin Padgett left his role as CEO of Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Clark Memorial Health and Scottsburg, Ind.-based Scott Memorial Health to pursue other opportunities, a hospital spokesperson said. Bruce Tassin began serving as interim CEO for both hospitals in the southern Indiana market on May 30.

6. Jeanell Rasmussen, RN, stepped down as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., according to an internal memo obtained by the Kitsap Sun. Ms. Rasmussen is taking some "much-deserved time off after an intense few years before pursuing new opportunities," St. Michael Medical Center President Chad Melton told staff in April, according to the newspaper. Ms. Rasmussen joined the hospital in 2013.

7. Todd Burch is stepping down as president and CEO of McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. Mr. Burch is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Chad Grant, executive vice president and COO of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, will serve as interim CEO.

8. Jeff Sanders is leaving his role as president of the MaineHealth southern region later this summer. Mr. Sanders has served as president of the southern region of MaineHealth since November 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Joel Botler, MD, chief medical officer for the MaineHealth southern region, was named regional chief medical officer and interim regional president.

9. Al Gobeille stepped down as executive vice president and COO for Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network "to pursue his other business interests," the health system said. Mr. Gobeille joined the health system as COO in September 2019.

10. Jeremy Ensey, CEO of St. Luke Hospital and Living Center in Marion, Kan., resigned during a May 2 board meeting. Mr. Ensey will remain in the role through late July.

11. Tanya Sharp resigned as CEO of Boone County Health Center in Albion, Neb. Ms. Sharp left the role to pursue other opportunities, according to an April 28 news release from the hospital. Kristie Stricklin was named interim CEO.

12. Art Mathisen, president of Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., submitted his resignation. The resignation is effective July 7. Mr. Mathisen will begin a new role as president and CEO of Hermiston, Ore.-based Good Shepherd Health Care System.

13. Troy Greer stepped away from his role as president and CEO of Boone Health, a mid-Missouri healthcare network that includes a 392-bed hospital in Columbia. The organization said Mr. Greer "plans to return to Alabama to be closer to his family, a decision that the board fully supports and understands."

14. Bob Sutton will step down as president and CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health. Mr. Sutton's impending departure from the helm is "due to a recently diagnosed serious medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen," according to an April 17 Avera news release. His last day at the health system will be Sept. 30.

15. Mike Geeslin, president and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Central Health, plans to depart Travis County's healthcare district by year's end. Mr. Geeslin has helmed Central Health since May 2017. Around the time he began his tenure, the intent was to have the CEO serve for five to seven years, according to an April 11 news release.

16. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health University Medical Center laid off an unspecified number of employees from its Midlands hospitals in the Columbia, S.C., area. Division President Terry Gunn also resigned after the facilities missed budget expectations by $40 million in the first six months of the fiscal year, The Post and Courier reported March 30.

17. Larry Vincent unexpectedly resigned March 13 as CFO of Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital, also known as Delta Health. At the time of the resignation, nearly all of the hospital's cash on hand was being used to pay off debts, The Denver Post reported March 28.

18. Perry Gay resigned as president and CEO of Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital. David Ameen, who served as CEO of Logansport Memorial from 2010-2015 before retiring, was named interim CEO.

19. Steven Salyer resigned as CEO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital. Mr. Salyer tendered his resignation in March and remained at the helm until April 10, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's. In a prepared statement shared with The Pajaronian, Mr. Salyer cited "family reasons" as the reason for his departure.

20. Kimberly Boynton stepped down as president and CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health. Seth Kronenberg, MD, who joined Crouse in 2014 and has served as chief medical officer and COO, took the helm March 17, according to a statement shared with Becker's. Ms. Boynton joined Crouse in 1998 in finance. She became CEO of Crouse in 2014 after serving as its CFO since 2003.

21. Michael Zenn stepped down as CEO of University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics in May and moved into the new role of senior adviser for enterprise strategic initiatives within the university's office of the vice chancellor for health affairs. Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, is set to serve as interim CEO.

22. Guy Hudson, MD, will be stepping down as CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services and chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's north division. Dr. Hudson stepped down as chief executive on April 1 and will step down as president and CEO of Swedish on Sept. 30, according to a news release. Kevin Brooks, who has served as COO of Providence Swedish, was selected to serve as chief executive of Providence's north division, effective April 1.

23. Rand O'Leary stepped down as president of Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Mr. O'Leary accepted a new role as president of Henry Ford Health Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital, according to a March 3 news release. Timothy Dentry, president and CEO of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, EMMC's parent company, will assume direct leader responsibility for EMMC on an interim basis, in addition to his current role.

24. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth. Mr. Richmond joined the health system in 2010 as vice president of revenue cycle and became CFO in 2014.

25. Mark Foote resigned as CFO of Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital. His resignation came after five days on the job, the Mariposa Gazette reported Feb. 23.

26. Doug Arvin resigned as CFO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System. A spokesperson for Altru told the Grand Forks Herald that Mr. Arvin accepted a position with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D.

27. Scott Cihak resigned as president and CEO of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center for personal reasons. He had been in the role for six years. Tom Ozburn was tapped as the hospital's new CEO.

28. David Elgarico resigned as CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center after serving in the role since July. John Whitlock, CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market, was selected as interim CEO.

29. Jeanine Gentry resigned as CEO of Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, Colo. Ms. Gentry began her CEO role at Southwest Memorial Hospital on Jan. 20, 2022, according to the Southwest Health System website. David Faulkner was selected as interim CEO.

30. Ashley McClellan, CEO of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., told employees she was leaving Research Medical Center. Her last day was March 1. CFO John Krajicek was selected as interim CEO.

31. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He resigned after the hospital's management firm, Nashville, Tenn.-based Healthcare Management Partners, issued the hospital a termination notice.

32. Derek Pierce resigned as acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He resigned after the hospital's management firm, Nashville, Tenn.-based Healthcare Management Partners, issued the hospital a termination notice.

33. Olevia Pitts, MD, chief medical officer of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., left her role to take a senior leadership role outside of the organization.

34. John Snow resigned as CEO of Oxford, N.C.-based Granville Health System. Mr. Snow had been at the helm since August 2018. CFO Adam McConnell is listed as interim CEO on the health system's website.

35. Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, resigned in January as chief nursing officer of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center. He had served in the role since May 31, 2022. Naomi Seymour, MSN, was named interim chief nursing officer.

36. Jim Dietsche is stepping down as executive vice president and CFO of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health, effective Jan. 6. The news comes after Bellin and La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health finalized their merger. Mr. Dietsche has served as CFO of Bellin since 2020.

37. Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial President and CEO Carole Peet, MSN, RN, departed the hospital. Ms. Peet became president and CEO of Yakima Valley Memorial (previously Virginia Mason Memorial) in February 2020.