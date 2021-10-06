46 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since March:

Chibueze Okey Agba was named CFO of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

Anosh Ahmed, MD, COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago, resigned.

Thomas Arnold was named CFO of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

Enrique Bernal was named CFO of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.

Jennifer Bertrand was named CFO of Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care.

Melissa Campos, CFO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital, resigned.

Edward Chabalowski was named vice president of finance and CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health's Berks and Lancaster county region.

Yang Linda Chen was appointed CFO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, N.J.

Richard "Rick" Davis, CFO of New Jersey-based RWJBarnabas Health's Northern region, was named president and CEO of Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Lynn DeJaco was named interim CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

Brett English was appointed CFO of Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care.

Troy Eller was named CFO of Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston, Fla.



Gregg Ferlin was named CFO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

Paul Fridenstine was chosen as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System's Parkridge Valley, West and North hospitals.

Gregg Garrison was named CFO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

Richard Haun was chosen as division CFO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System.

Brad Haws was named CFO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

James Helms, CFO, was chosen as the next president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

Mark Henrichs was named interim CFO of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care.

Terri Hicks was named CFO of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.

Sophia Holder was named executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Jodi Howe was promoted to CFO of St. James Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital, both part of the University of Rochester Medical Center system in New York.

Daniel Isacksen Jr. was chosen as the new executive vice president and CFO of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

David Kirshner was named executive vice president and CFO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

Trisha Koczent was named treasurer and CFO of Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

Mark Larmore, CFO at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, was named interim co-leader following the resignation of CEO Harold Paz, MD.

Bob Lonis retired as CFO of Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System.

Melissa Lukasick was appointed regional CFO of Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine.

Alfred Lumsdaine was named CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

Alicia Maitland was named CFO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

Aaron Martin was appointed CFO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ronnie Midgett was named CFO of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

Jennifer Mitzner was named executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

Patricia Steeves O'Neil was appointed senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center.

David Paugh was named CFO of Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, Ga.

Thomas Percello was named executive vice president of finance and CFO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J.

Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

Ivan Samstein was chosen as executive vice president and CFO of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Mary Ann Shacklett, senior vice president of finance and CFO at the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System, retired.

Omer Sultan was named CFO of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Britt Tabor left his position as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

Lauren Trumbo was named CFO and vice president of finance for Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals.

Keith Waters was appointed CFO and vice president of finance for St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y.

Doug Watson was chosen as senior vice president and CFO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

Jennifer White, CFO of a state agency that runs Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned.

John Whitlock Jr. was named CFO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.