El Paso Children's execs resign amid wrongful death allegations

El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital saw two executives resign amid mounting wrongful death and injury lawsuits, according to a July 4 El Paso Inc. report.

Four things to know:

The hospital faces several wrongful death or injury lawsuits, including one launched in 2020 by an El Paso businessman and former mayoral candidate, David Saucedo. Mr. Saucedo alleges that his 3-year-old daughter died at Children's in 2019 after being denied care by hospital physicians for about 12 hours, El Paso Inc. reported.



A Children's spokesperson confirmed with Becker's the departure of its CFO, Melissa Campos, and human resources director, Marina Estrada.



"I do have a lot to say," Ms. Estrada told El Paso Inc. "I just don’t know if I'm ready to say it yet. I was there five years, and I have been the longest-lasting HR director at El Paso Children's, and the decision to leave was not made lightly. I loved my job."



The spokesperson added that Ms. Campos stepped down from her position due to personal reasons, but will remain in the role until the end of July. Ms. Estrada's position has been filled after being open since April, the spokesperson added. The "information was not accurate regarding the departure dates based on [the El Paso Inc.] article," the spokesperson told Becker's.





















