University of Chicago Medical Center names new CFO

Ivan Samstein has been chosen as executive vice president and CFO of the University of Chicago Medical Center, hospital officials said May 26.

Mr. Samstein is vice president and CFO of the University of Chicago. He begins his new role June 30.

"Ivan has worked collaboratively with us around important projects including the University of Chicago Health Plan; coordination of the annual budgets between the University of Chicago Medical Center, the biological sciences division and the university; and interactions with outside organizations such as Cook County Health," Kenneth Polonsky, MD, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs, said in a news release. "He is well-qualified to lead our organization's financial operations as we look to expand and be more integrated as a healthcare delivery system and manage any of the challenges ahead."

Before Mr. Samstein took his current role, he was CFO of Cook County from 2012 to 2017. Hospital officials said he also was an investment banker in New York City and Chicago at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and predecessor organizations.

