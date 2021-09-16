Pardee UNC Health Care names CFO

Brett English has been appointed CFO of Pardee UNC Health Care. He will officially join the Hendersonville, N.C.-based organization Oct. 11.

Mr. English brings decades of financial operations experience to the role, according to a Sept. 16 news release shared with Becker's. He is currently serving as division financial executive for Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Health Services District.

"We are pleased to welcome Brett to our executive team," said Jay Kirby, president and CEO of Pardee UNC Health Care. "His level of health care experience guiding organizations through financial growth and operational expansion is tremendous. As Pardee continues to grow in response to our community and regional needs, we will rely on Brett's deep experience to help us manage this growth in a fiscally responsible manner."