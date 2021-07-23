Ardent Health Services names new CFO

Alfred Lumsdaine was named CFO of Ardent Health Services, the Nashville, Tenn.-based organization said July 23.

Mr. Lumsdaine most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of Quorum Health Corp., a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. He will begin his new role Aug. 30.

"Alfred is a seasoned financial leader with a strong track record of creating value for patients, employees and shareholders alike," Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said in a news release. "His experience leading healthcare organizations through significant financial events will be an asset to our future growth plans. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team."

Mr. Lumsdaine will succeed Clint Adams, who joined Ardent in 2003 and is stepping down.

