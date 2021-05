Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System has made three C-suite appointments within the organization, it said in May.

Three things to know:

1. Jeff Kinney was named COO of Lovelace Women's Hospital, effective June 28.

2. Derrick Jones was named CEO of Lovelace Westside Hospital, effective July 1.

3. Richard Haun was chosen as division CFO of Lovelace Health System.