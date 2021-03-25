Loretto Hospital executive resigns amid uproar over improper distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations

The COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago has resigned amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations from the 122-bed safety-net facility.

The hospital's board on March 24 accepted the resignation of Anosh Ahmed, MD, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to thank Dr. Ahmed for his contributions to the Loretto Hospital community and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," Edward Hogan, chair of the board, said in the release.

Mr. Hogan said the board will continue to investigate "any and all deviations from the rules and regulations guiding" vaccinations.

"If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions," he said.

Dr. Ahmed could not be reached for comment by the Chicago Tribune.

His resignation follows reports of improper vaccinations by Loretto. The hospital's president and CEO, George Miller Jr., acknowledged that he authorized the hospital March 10 to vaccinate 72 restaurant, housekeeping and other hotel support personnel at Trump Tower, where public records show Dr. Ahmed owns a condo. Block Club Chicago and NPR affiliate WBEZ have also reported that ineligible judges in Chicago's Cook County were offered doses by the hospital, and that the hospital offered COVID-19 vaccinations to ineligible people at a luxury watch and jewelry shop frequented by Dr. Ahmed in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Block Club Chicago also reported that the hospital administered shots to hundreds of members of a suburban church attended by Mr. Miller.

The city of Chicago said it is withholding first COVID-19 doses from Loretto pending a review of recent reports. In the March 19 statement, the Loretto board expressed disappointment about the recent reports and said the hospital "has taken appropriate actions of reprimand" against its CEO and COO. No details about the actions were provided.

During his tenure, Dr. Ahmed was credited with keeping the hospital afloat amid the financial challenges of the pandemic, according to the Tribune. He was hired in 2018.

The Tribune reported March 23 that Illinois Rep. La Shawn Ford resigned, citing his disappointment about the use of the vaccine at the hospital and how the reprimand of hospital leadership was handled. Loretto said it has administered more than 16,000 vaccines on-site at the facility.

