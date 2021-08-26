Penn State Health taps CFO for Berks, Lancaster region

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has named Edward Chabalowski vice president of finance and CFO of the system's Berks and Lancaster county region, effective Sept. 7.

Mr. Chabalowski has 35 years of experience in healthcare finance, operations and strategy, according to an Aug. 26 news release. He currently serves as CFO for two hospitals within West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

In his new role, Mr. Chabalowski will serve as the senior financial leader for Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading and the future Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, according to the statement.