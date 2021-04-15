Baylor Scott & White names new CFO

Jennifer Mitzner was named executive vice president and CFO of Baylor Scott & White Health, the Dallas-based health system said April 14.

Ms. Mitzner most recently served as executive vice president of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Health, as well as CEO of its Hoag Orthopedic Institute. She begins her new role June 1.

"Maintaining a strong financial position is critical to our ability to deliver on our mission, caring for patients and health plan members across Texas," Pete McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White, said in a news release. "I am confident that Jennifer's nearly three decades of strategic, financial and operational experience will be invaluable, helping to extend our legacy of service."

Previously, Ms. Mitzner was CFO of St. Joseph Hoag Health, an integrated network formed through the affiliation of St. Joseph Health in Orange County, Calif., and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach. She also previously worked in the healthcare advisory practice at accounting firm KPMG.

Ms. Mitzner replaces Carrol Aulbaugh, who has been serving as interim CFO.

