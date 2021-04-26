5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported in April.

1. Jennifer Bertrand was named CFO of Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care.

2. Sophia Holder was named executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

3. Jennifer Mitzner was named executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

4. David Paugh was named CFO of Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, Ga.

5. Britt Tabor left his position as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

