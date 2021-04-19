Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names new CFO

Sophia Holder has been named executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the hospital said April 19.

Ms. Holder, a certified public accountant, most recently served as vice president of finance at Boston Children's Hospital. She also previously was vice president for finance, as well as the interim CFO, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

"We are delighted to welcome Sophia to the CHOP family," Madeline Bell, president and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a news release. "She not only brings the technical competencies to succeed in this role, but she has also demonstrated a personal commitment to developing people and leading teams, two invaluable skills."

She replaces Tom Todorow, who is retiring.

