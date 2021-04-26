CFO leaves Erlanger Health System

Britt Tabor has left his position as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, according to a statement from the organization.

Mr. Tabor's last day at Erlanger was April 23.

"Britt Tabor is no longer with Erlanger. We certainly appreciate Britt's many years of service to Erlanger, most recently as CFO and treasurer, and very much wish him the best with his future plans," the health system said.

No details were provided about why Mr. Tabor left.

Mr. Tabor, a certified public accountant, joined Erlanger more than 30 years ago. Before that, he was an auditor for Chattanooga-based Hazlett, Lewis & Bieter, which has since joined Atlanta-based Mauldin & Jenkins.

Erlanger said it will announce an interim CFO soon.

