New York hospital's CFO to succeed retiring CEO

James Helms has been chosen as the next president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., the hospital said May 17.

Mr. Helms, the hospital's vice president of finance and CFO, will take over for Eva Benedict, BSN, RN, who is retiring after 40 years at Jones Memorial, including 14 as CEO. He begins his new role July 16.

"Jim has the experience, commitment and the hard-earned confidence of the hospital board members. Our nationwide CEO search resulted in unanimous support for Mr. Helms," Richard Ewell, chairman of the Jones Memorial board of directors, said in a news release.

He added that Ms. Benedict "used her unique combination of leadership ability, work ethic, kindness and wisdom to guide our hospital through many challenges. Our board has the utmost respect for her and wish her well in the future. Moving forward, we are looking forward to working with Jim in his new role."

Mr. Helms has also served as CFO of Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital for the last two years.

During his time at Jones Memorial, Mr. Helms and Ms. Benedict have worked together to help fund operational improvements and start new programs at the hospital, among other accomplishments, according to the hospital.

