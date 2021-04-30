Rush taps health system veteran as permanent CFO

Patricia Steeves O'Neil has been appointed senior vice president and CFO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center, according to an April 30 internal announcement from leaders of the Chicago-based organizations.

Ms. O'Neil has worked at Rush more than two decades and has served as acting senior vice president and CFO since May 2020, according to the memo. She begins her permanent role May 3.

"In the past year, Patti has repeatedly proven herself as a strong leader," Dr. Ranga Krishnan, MB, ChB, CEO of Rush University System for Health and Omar Lateef, DO, CEO of Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, wrote. "She implemented critical cash preservation techniques during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the temporary halt on elective surgeries caused massive financial losses, secured a $100 million liquidity backstop line of credit, supported and led all financial requirements of stimulus funding compliance and was instrumental in creating needed position control and capital processes."

Ms. O'Neil has served as treasurer of Rush University Medical Center (including Rush University) and Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital, since 2008.

She also teaches in the nationally ranked master's in health systems management program in the Rush University College of Health Sciences.

Ms. O'Neil was chosen as acting Rush CFO after John Mordach stepped down last year to become senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

