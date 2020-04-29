Rush CFO stepping down to join Duke University Health System

John Mordach, senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health, will step down in June to become senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System, according to a filing for debt holders.

"We are grateful to him for his many contributions throughout the last nine years at Rush," said Dr. Omar Lateef, DO, CEO of Rush University Medical Center, said in the filing. "He has played an important role in the medical center achieving strong operating results during his tenure, including the highest operating income year in its history in fiscal year 2018."

Mr. Mordach was named CFO of the medical center in 2011 and became system CFO six years later.

Before joining Rush, he was senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University Health System.

He also held executive leadership roles at Edward Hospital and Health Services in Naperville, Ill., University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System and Boston-based Tufts Medical Center.

Patricia S. O'Neil, vice president of finance and treasurer, will serve as the interim CFO of Rush.

