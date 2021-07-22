UnityPoint Health names new CFO

Doug Watson was chosen as senior vice president and CFO of UnityPoint Health, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based health system said July 22.

Mr. Watson serves as CFO of the Southwest division of CommonSpirit Health based in Phoenix. He will begin his new role Aug. 16.

"Doug has a strong track record as an innovative healthcare leader who is a champion for business and financial transformation," UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman said in a news release.

"His consulting and audit background, along with his operations expertise at several health systems, will be an asset to UnityPoint Health as we continue to refresh and refine our path forward," he added.

UnityPoint Health said Mr. Watson will take over for Dan Carpenter, who will continue as senior vice president of planning for the health system with a strategic focus.