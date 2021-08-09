Hartford HealthCare names former Cleveland Clinic exec new CFO

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has appointed Chibueze Okey Agba as CFO effective Sept. 27, a press release shared with Becker's Aug. 5 said.

Mr. Agba succeeds Charlie Johnson, who is retiring.

Since 2016, Mr. Agba has served as CFO for Cleveland Clinic's center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and more recently its Florida region. Other previous leadership roles include CFO and treasurer at Tufts Medical Center and executive finance positions at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston.

"Mr. Agba has a deep and varied professional background and brings an expansive and diverse perspective to this role," Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeffrey Flaks said in the news release. "He has served at major academic medical centers — both internationally and across the eastern seaboard. He is a strategic and innovative leader and most importantly, he is well aligned with Hartford HealthCare's values and our culture.