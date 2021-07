Yang Linda Chen is the new CFO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, N.J., the company announced July 26.

Ms. Chen joins Hackensack Meridian Mountainside from Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, where she served as the regional CFO for two hospitals in Pennsylvania.

She also previously held roles at Pennsylvania-based Coordinated Health, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Vanguard Health Systems in Nashville, Tenn.