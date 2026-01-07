Central Maine Healthcare to close family health center

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare will close its Gray (Maine) Family Health Center on March 6, according to its website.

The system acknowledged that the closure might be “unexpected,” and assured patients that it is dedicated to supporting them through the transition. The practice comprises three family medicine providers.

“Gray Family Health Center will continue to offer care through March 6, 2026,” the website said. “After that date, patients will need to continue to see their primary care provider at their new location or establish care with a new primary care provider.”

Central Maine Healthcare comprises three hospitals and serves 400,000 people in central, western and mid-coast Maine, according to its website.