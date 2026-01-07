Senators near plan to revive ACA subsidies 

A bipartisan group of senators is expected to soon release draft legislation that would revive the expired ACA enhanced tax credits that expired at the end of 2025, Politico reported Jan. 7.

Three things to know:

1. About a dozen lawmakers are working on a plan that would reestablish the ACA subsidies for two years and would add new restrictions, according to the report. Restrictions would include an income limit that would exclude those earning more than about 700% of the federal poverty level. There would also be a $5 per month minimum premium. Insurers could face new fines if people are signed up for subsidized coverage without realizing it.

2. The senators are also discussing an option that would allow those receiving subsidies to opt for the money to go into a pre-funded health savings account during the second year of the extension.

3. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, one of the key negotiators, told Politico that the legislative text could be finalized on Jan. 12.