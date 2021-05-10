Medical City Healthcare names new CFO

Ronnie Midgett was named CFO of Medical City Healthcare, the Dallas-based health system said May 10.

Mr. Midgett is a 24-year veteran of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, most recently serving as division CFO of San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare.

Previously, he was CFO of HCA Healthcare's Reston (Va.) Hospital Center and had financial oversight of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va.

Medical City Healthcare said Mr. Midgett is replacing Wayne Martin, who retired in March.

