Saint Vincent Hospital names new CFO

John Whitlock Jr. has been named CFO of Saint Vincent Hospital, the Worcester, Mass.-based facility said June 16.

Mr. Whitlock, a certified public accountant, brings more than 25 years of healthcare finance leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, he was CFO and treasurer of Central Maine Healthcare, a three-hospital system based in Lewiston. He also was vice president of finance at Central Maine.

The announcement of Mr. Whitlock's appointment comes the same week as the 100th day of a strike by union-represented Saint Vincent nurses. Saint Vincent also recently named a new chief nursing officer and chief human resources officer.

Mr. Whitlock begins his new role later in June.