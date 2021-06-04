Saint Vincent Hospital names CNO, chief human resources officer

Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital revealed two new executive appointments June 4.

Tim Clark, BSN, RN, will begin his new role as CNO of the hospital later in June, taking over for Lisa Beaudry, RN, who will retire at the end of June. She assumed the permanent CNO position last fall.

"We can't thank Lisa enough for cultivating the culture of care within our hospital that starts in nursing, but touches all areas of our hospital," Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a news release. "Her work ethic and dedication to ensuring excellent patient care quickly made her an integral part of our senior team. Everyone here at Saint Vincent is wishing her a happy and healthy retirement."

Most recently, Mr. Clark was interim CNO of St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco.

The hospital also announced Anita Holbrook began her new role as chief human resources officer in May.

Ms. Holbrook most recently served as regional vice president of human resources at Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

The announcement about the new appointments comes during the 13th week of a strike at Saint Vincent as a labor dispute between the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the hospital remains unresolved.

Saint Vincent is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.