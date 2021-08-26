Jodi Howe named CFO of 2 URMC hospitals

Jodi Howe has been promoted to CFO of St. James Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital, both part of the University of Rochester Medical Center system in New York. Her role became effective Aug. 26.

Ms. Howe served as the director of finance for both hospitals beginning in 2019. She joined Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital in 2004 as a senior accountant before leaving in 2010 to become a senior financial analyst at Alfred (N.Y.) University, according to an Aug. 26 press release.

"Jodi rejoined our organization as we were preparing to open the new hospital," said Bryan O'Donovan, St. James Hospital president and CEO. "She helped us successfully manage that from a financial perspective, has fostered strong collaboration between the two hospitals, and has helped us successfully execute other strategic initiatives to further our growth."