Melissa Lukasick to remain in CFO role at Loyola Medicine

Melissa Lukasick has been appointed regional CFO of Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine.

Ms. Lukasick has served in a variety of leadership roles since joining Loyola Medicine in 2004. She most recently served as regional vice president of finance operations for Loyola Medicine before stepping in as interim regional chief financial officer in July 2021, a news release said.

Ms. Lukasick has led several financial initiatives throughout her tenure; she was the key finance lead throughout Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's acquisition of Loyola Medicine and later integration of Berwyn, Ill.-based MacNeal Hospital, according to the news release.