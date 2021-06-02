Indiana health system promotes Gregg Ferlin to CFO

Gregg Ferlin has been named CFO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System, health system officials said June 1.

Mr. Ferlin, a certified public accountant, is a veteran of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana and the four-hospital Community Healthcare System. He has served as vice president of finance since 2012. He also served as director of accounting.

"With Gregg's extensive experience in finance and accounting, he will continue to play an integral part in the planning, directing and controlling activities at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System and CFNI's other entities to help us achieve our long and short-term goals and strategic objectives," Donald Fesko, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, said in a news release.

Mr. Ferlin replaces Mary Ann Shacklett, who retires in July after nearly four decades with Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana and the health system.