CFO to retire after 36 years with Indiana health system

Mary Ann Shacklett, senior vice president of finance and CFO, is retiring after a 36-year career with the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System, the four-hospital health system said May 27.

Her retirement is effective July 9.

During her tenure, Ms. Shacklett served in lower to mid-management levels before moving to the senior level.

The health system said in a news release that she was directly involved with various capital projects, including the development of Community Hospital's surgery center and the hospital's cardiology center, and played a key role in the attainment of the largest bond issue of the health system of $174 million.

Ms. Shacklett's successor has not been named.

