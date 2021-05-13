CFO named for Parkridge Valley, West and North hospitals

Paul Fridenstine has been chosen as CFO of Parkridge Valley, West and North hospitals, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System said May 12.

Mr. Fridenstine will be responsible for financial aspects of Parkridge West Hospital in Jasper, Tenn., as well as Parkridge North ER, a 24/7, full-service emergency room in Chattanooga, and the four-campus Parkridge Valley behavioral health system.

Previously, he was CFO at Oklahoma City-based Oakwood Springs, a behavioral health hospital. He also was controller at Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest hospital, and served as assistant CFO of Leesville, La.-based Byrd Regional Hospital.

Parkridge Health System is a five-hospital health system serving patients in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.

