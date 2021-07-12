CFO of state agency that runs embattled Rhode Island hospital resigns

The CFO of a state agency that runs Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital resigned about two weeks after being placed on administrative leave, according to the Boston Globe.

Jennifer White, the CFO of Rhode Island's Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, and former interim CEO of Eleanor Slater, resigned July 10. Ms. White was placed on leave June 28.

Ms. White was placed on leave as part of a leadership shakeup at the embattled state-run psychiatric hospital. State officials also announced June 28 that Brian Daly, MD, Eleanor Slater's CMO, would resign at the end of July.

Ms. White and Mr. Daly were among officials who raised concerns about improper billing practices at the Rhode Island hospital and have faced criticism from union leaders.

Union leaders have circulated a no-confidence petition, claiming that many of the top leaders "are responsible for undermining a culture of safety" through several actions, including what they say were "forced" and "inappropriate" discharges.

The leadership changes also come after The Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation for Eleanor Slater. The commission's preliminary decision, effective June 17, followed an unannounced review of the facility.