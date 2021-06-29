Chief medical officer of embattled Rhode Island hospital to step down, CFO on leave

Brian Daly, MD, chief medical officer at Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, has resigned, and Jennifer White, CFO of Rhode Island's Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals, and former interim CEO of Eleanor Slater, has been placed on administrative leave, according to a June 28 statement from Matt Sheaff, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee.

Mr. Sheaff did not comment further on Ms. White's administrative leave. Dr. Daly has resigned effective July 31.

"Ensuring high-quality patient care at Eleanor Slater Hospital is a top priority for BHDDH and the administration and we are committed to identifying a strong candidate for the position of chief medical officer," said Mr. Sheaff, adding that an announcement on filling this position will be made by the time Dr. Daly departs.

Mr. Sheaff announced the personnel changes after The Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation for Eleanor Slater, an embattled psychiatric hospital run by the Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals department. The commission's preliminary decision, effective June 17, followed an unannounced review of the facility, and Mr. McKee has released a list of health and safety issues at the hospital.

According to The Providence Journal, the governor is expected to reveal his plans for the hospital June 30.