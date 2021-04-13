Rhode Island hospital CEO removed after no-confidence vote

The interim CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Cranston, R.I., has been removed after a no-confidence vote by nurses and amid an investigation into the facility by the state's attorney general, The Providence Journal reported April 13.

Jennifer White is no longer interim CEO of the hospital, a spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals confirmed to the Journal. She had served as interim CEO since June. Though Ms. White is no longer leading the hospital, she is still the CFO "assigned" to the agency that runs the facility, according to the report.

The move comes after Ms. White and three other top executives at Eleanor Slater Hospital received a no-confidence vote from members of the local unit of United Nurses and Allied Professionals. The vote also applied to the hospital's chief of medical services, chief medical officer and chief nursing officer.

At the time of the vote, two state lawmakers were calling for the "immediate dismissal" of Andrew Stone, MD, the hospital's chief of medical services. State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz and state Rep. David Place claim several physicians have resigned from the hospital rather than comply with Dr. Stone's directives.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's office has also launched an investigation into problems at the hospital.

"We're very concerned about patient care," Mr. Neronha told WPRI. His office has been gathering information about the hospital's operations and plans to share information with the public in the future, according to the report.

