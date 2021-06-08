2nd nurses union issues no-confidence vote in Rhode Island hospital execs

A second nurses union issued a no-confidence vote targeting several executives at Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Cranston, R.I., according to the Providence Journal.

About two-thirds of the local chapter of the National Association of Government Employees, which represents nurses at the facility, endorsed the no-confidence petition. After the petition circulated, the no-confidence vote was unanimous, according to the report.

The no-confidence petition targeted several Eleanor Slater Hospital leaders, including CMO Brian Daly, MD; CNO Eileen Dobbing, RN; assistant CMO Andrew Stone; and Director of Strategic Planning Marlanea Peabody, among others.

The no-confidence petition claims that the leaders "are responsible for undermining a culture of safety" through several actions, including what they say was "forced" and "inappropriate" discharges.

Earlier this year, four top executives at Eleanor Slater Hospital received a no-confidence vote from members of the local unit of United Nurses and Allied Professionals. The vote of no confidence applied to the hospital's interim CEO, chief of medical services, CMO and CNO. The interim CEO was removed after the United Nurses and Allied Professional's no-confidence vote.