Erlanger names interim CFO

Lynn DeJaco has been named interim CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, the organization said May 24.

Ms. DeJaco previously served as senior vice president and CFO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a four-hospital nonprofit healthcare provider network. She replaces Britt Tabor, who left his position as CFO of Erlanger in April.

Erlanger President and CEO William Jackson Jr., MD, said in a news release, "We are excited to have Lynn bring her expertise and many years of experience to the leadership team at Erlanger. We look forward to working with her to continue Erlanger's positive trajectory."

Ms. DeJaco is a certified public accountant with nearly four decades of financial and auditing experience. She holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina.