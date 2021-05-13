San Antonio's Methodist Healthcare names new CFO

Enrique Bernal has been named CFO of Methodist Healthcare, the San Antonio, Texas-based health system said May 13.

Mr. Bernal has served as CFO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital for the last four years.

"One of the most gratifying activities we perform is promoting strong, proven leaders who embrace our mission of serving humanity to honor God," Allen Harrison, president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have such an outstanding individual as Enrique already in our system and prepared to join our leadership team."

Previously, Mr. Bernal was CFO of El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He also was CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Sierra Medical Center in El Paso and served as CFO of HCA's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

Methodist Healthcare has more than 11,000 employees and includes nine acute care facilities.

