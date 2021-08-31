MD Anderson names Omer Sultan CFO

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston appointed Omer Sultan CFO, effective Oct. 4.

Mr. Sultan currently serves as the vice president of finance at Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago. He previously spent seven years in healthcare management consulting, advising on strategy and financial operations, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 31.

"Omer is an experienced strategic leader who possesses the technical skill, emotional intelligence, coachability and drive to assume responsibility for MD Anderson's fiscal health and financial stewardship," said Peter WT Pisters, MD, president of MD Anderson. "His breadth and depth of knowledge as a seasoned financial leader will be invaluable to the institution. We welcome Omer to our team."