RWJBarnabas Health shakes up hospital leadership: 4 things to know

RWJBarnabas Health, a West Orange, N.J.-based system with 35,000 employees, disclosed Sept. 7 hospital leadership team changes at its Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., including the departures of executives.

Four things to know:

1. RWJBarnabas Health disclosed the departures of Saint Barnabas President and CEO Stephen Zieniewicz, COO Patrick Haughey, Chief Nursing Officer Margaret Lundberg-Cook, RN, and Vice President of Ambulatory Services Ceu Cirne-Neves, according to an internal memo obtained by NJ Advance Media. The memo did not offer a detailed reason for the departures.

2. In a statement shared with Becker's, RWJBarnabas Health said, "Several leadership transitions were made … at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. Although the facility is already incredibly strong both clinically and financially, these strategic moves will better position the medical center for even greater success in the future. The organization is very grateful for the contributions of the prior leadership team and wishes them well."

3. Richard "Rick" Davis, who was promoted to CFO of the health system's Northern region in 2019, was named president and CEO of Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

4. Jennifer O'Neill, DNP, who has served as senior vice president, chief nurse executive and COO at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery's main campus the last two years, was named COO of Saint Barnabas Medical Center.