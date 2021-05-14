Trinity Health names new CFO

Daniel Isacksen Jr. has been chosen as the new executive vice president and CFO of Trinity Health, the Livonia, Mich.-based health system said May 14.

Mr. Isacksen is executive vice president and regional CFO at Loyola Medicine in Maywood, Ill., a regional health ministry of Trinity Health. He begins his new role July 4, replacing Cynthia Clemence, who is retiring.

During his eight-year tenure at Loyola Medicine, Mr. Isacksen was vice president, finance and assistant treasurer, controller and director of finance for the Loyola University Physician Foundation, as well as manager of finance and treasury.

Read more about Mr. Isacksen here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.