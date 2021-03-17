Piedmont Healthcare names new CFO

Thomas Arnold was named CFO of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

Mr. Arnold brings with him more than three decades of experience in healthcare financial operations, governmental regulatory affairs, financial reporting and troubled asset turnarounds, the health system said in a March 16 news release.

Most recently, he served as interim system CFO and vice president of financial operations at Piedmont Healthcare. Mr. Arnold also was CFO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

His other previous healthcare roles include vice president of finance and CFO of Conyers, Ga.-based Rockdale Medical Center (before the hospital joined Piedmont Healthcare in 2017), and vice president of finance and corporate controller of Wuesthoff Health System in Rockledge, Fla.

Mr. Arnold is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health president to retire

Catholic Health names new CEO

UPMC makes 5 leadership changes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.