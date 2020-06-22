38 hospital, health system executive retirements in 2020

The following hospital and health system executive retirements were reported from January through June 22.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Duke Anderson, president and CEO of Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital, retired.

2. Arthur Blank, president and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, will retire at the end of this year.

3. Jimm Bunch, president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), retired.

4. Dennis Chalke, senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, retired.

5. Medrice Coluccio, CEO of Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., is retiring.

6. Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, will retire in June.

7. Randy DeGroot, president of ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital, retired.

8. John DiAngelo, president and CEO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health, will retire at the end of the year.

9. Lee Domanico, CEO of Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and the Marin Healthcare District that owns the hospital, is retiring.

10. Dana Dye, RN, vice president/CEO and administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), retired.

11. Timothy Finan will retire as president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, effective July 3.

12. Warren Forgey, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., retired.

13. John A. Fromhold, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., retired.

14. Sky Gettys, CFO of Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio, retired.

15. Vic Giulianelli, president and CEO of St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., will retire July 1.

16. Joe Harrington retired as CEO of Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital.

17. Cathy Hibbs, CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, will retire, effective July 4, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

18. James Huffman, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Miss., retired.

19. Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, retired.

20. Terri Kane, BSN, RN, associate COO for clinical programs at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, retired.

21. Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) County Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Keim will retire from his executive role this year.

22. Laurence Kelly is retiring as president and CEO of Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home in Gloversville, N.Y., effective Oct. 2.

23. Eric Lewis, CEO of Port Angeles, Wash.-based Olympic Medical Center, retired.

24. Jeff Lyle, CEO of the Marlin, Texas - based Falls Community Hospital and Clinics, retired.

25. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health CEO Bill Manson will retire in July.

26. John Morahan, president and CEO of Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading, Pa., will retire in April.

27. Tom Mullen, CEO of Baltimore-based Mercy Health Services, will retire in July.

28. Pat O'Donnell, executive vice president for York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health and president of Chambersburg, Pa.-based WellSpan Summit Health, will retire at the end of June.

29. Ken Reid, CEO of Carlinville (Ill.) Area Hospital, retired Jan. 31.

30. Leslie Rocher, MD, senior vice president and CMO of Beaumont, Royal Oak (Mich.), retired from Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

31. James Sabetta, MD, retired as chief of staff for Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital, Greenwich Time reported.

32. Scott Taylor will retire as CEO of St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kan., and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, Kan., effective July 1.

33. Dean Turner, CEO of Abbeville (S.C.) Area Medical Center, plans to retire this year.

34. Page Vaughan, CEO of MUSC Health's Lancaster and Chester hospitals in South Carolina, retired.

35. Dan Wakeman, president and CEO of Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital, retired.

36. Don Webb, CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., will retire at the end of this year.

37. Bernard Wheatley, DBA, FACHE, retired as CEO of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands-based Schneider Regional Medical Center on Jan. 30.

38. Martinsburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine East President and CEO Anthony P. Zelenka will retire on June 30.

