Dr. David Maine to succeed retiring Mercy Health Services CEO Tom Mullen

Tom Mullen, CEO of Baltimore-based Mercy Health Services, will retire in July.

Mr. Mullen joined Mercy in 1991 and will remain senior adviser at the health system through December 2021, according to Mercy. David N. Maine, MD, executive vice president at Mercy, will replace Mr. Mullen.

"Serving as president and CEO of Mercy has been the experience of a lifetime. Since the hospital's founding by the Sisters of Mercy in 1874, Mercy has been a very special place of hope and healing, committed to its mission of service to the Greater Baltimore community," Mr. Mullen said in a news release. "For more than a decade at Mercy, Dr. Maine has consistently demonstrated clinical and business excellence, compassion for our patients, and a deep personal commitment to our mission and values. He's exactly the right leader at the right time for Mercy."

Mr. Mullen became CEO of Mercy in 1999 after serving as the health system's CFO.

Under his leadership, Mercy added new buildings to its main medical campus in Baltimore, including a new 4,675-square-foot facility inside McAuley Plaza, and established Centers of Excellence for women's health, orthopedics and cancer treatment, according to the Baltimore Business Journal. Mercy's network of primary and specialty care providers also grew to 220 during his tenure.

Dr. Maine joined Mercy in 2007 and became executive vice president in October. Previously, he was executive vice president of Mercy's physician enterprise, president of medical staff and senior vice president of clinical transformation. He has served as director of The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy since 2007.

