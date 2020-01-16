Angi Mohr tapped as president of Oklahoma hospital

SSM Health Oklahoma has named Angi Mohr, RN, BSN, president of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital–Shawnee (Okla.), effective Feb. 8.

Ms. Mohr will replace Chuck Skillings, who is retiring.

She has worked at St. Anthony Hospital–Shawnee since 1992, most recently serving as CNO and COO.

She also previously served as assistant vice president of nursing and director of the emergency department.

Ms. Mohr has a bachelor's degree in nursing and received a master's degree in management from St. Gregory's University in Shawnee.

