California hospital CEO's contract not renewed

The Seneca Healthcare District board of directors voted not to renew the contract of hospital CEO Linda Wagner, according to plumasnews.com.

The board also named CFO Steve Boline interim administrator of the Chester, Calif.-based hospital.

Board President Ken Crandall said the board could not provide the reasons for ending Ms. Wagner's contract without her permission because it was a personnel issue and confidential, according to plumasnews.com.

Ms. Wagner told the news website, "Even though I don't agree with the decision, I have a deep tie to the hospital and many of the people. I have spent the last seven years trying to make Seneca Hospital a better healthcare facility, and I believe it is much better than when I began as CEO in 2012."

"I offer my best wishes to the hospital and the community and hope for a bright future," she added.

The decision to end Ms. Wagner's contract came after the board voted in November to place Ms. Wagner on paid administrative leave pending further negotiations.

More articles on executive moves:

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance names Aaron Crane executive vice president

James Kanuch named CFO of new Allegheny Health Network hospital

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center names chief marketing and communications officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.