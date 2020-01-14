James Kanuch named CFO of new Allegheny Health Network hospital

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has named James Kanuch CFO of Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, a full-service community facility scheduled to open in 2021.

Mr. Kanuch is CFO of the health network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, named an IBM Watson Top 100 Hospital last year. It has earned Magnet designation, the top national honor for nursing excellence, three times.

At Wexford Hospital, he will be able to use his experience at West Penn as he works on a finance strategy for the new facility.

Wexford Hospital will have 160 beds and offer emergency, specialty and primary care access. The hospital's leadership team also includes Allan Klapper, MD, president, Amy Cashdollar, COO, and Lisa Graper, MSN, RN, CNO.

