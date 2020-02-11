Missouri hospital CEO to retire

Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) County Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Keim will retire from his executive role this year.

Mr. Keim will remain at the critical access, rural community hospital until his replacement is found, according to the hospital.

In a news release, Mr. Keim said of his decision: "I have had numerous discussions with the board on when to formally announce my retirement. There is never a good time, and with each passing day it has become harder and harder. We had agreed l would stay on until after the Pine Drive Medical Centre [building] was complete. We have a solid management team in place, and I can assure you that our board will follow a process and involve members of the hospital's management team and physicians to identify candidates for my replacement."

Mr. Keim joined the hospital in 2007. The hospital credits him with leading the conversion of semi-private rooms to private ones. During his tenure, the hospital also added a lab and diagnostic imaging equipment, enhanced its primary care and walk-in clinics and built an emergency department.

