Upper Allegheny Health System CEO Timothy Finan will retire in July

Timothy Finan will retire as president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, effective July 3, according to The Buffalo News.

"While I have spent more than four decades in healthcare, the culmination of my career has been my return to Olean to serve as the president and CEO of my hometown hospital and later create Upper Allegheny Health System," he said in a message to employees obtained by the newspaper. "It's a special and personal privilege to conclude my career in the area where I was born and raised."

Upper Allegheny Health System is the parent organization of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.

Mr. Finan became president and CEO of Olean General in 2006. In 2009, Upper Allegheny Health System was created with the merger of Bradford and Olean General operations, according to the Bradford Era. Mr. Finan was named president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System in 2010.

