Schneck Medical Center CEO to retire

Warren Forgey, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., will retire Aug. 31.

The retirement comes after nearly three decades of Mr. Forgey serving the hospital. He joined Schneck Medical Center in 1992 and has worked as assistant controller; vice president/CFO and treasurer; executive vice president fiscal services/business development; and executive vice president and chief administrative and operations officer.

He was named president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in 2015. During his tenure, Mr. Forgey led two major expansion and renovation projects, the hospital said. Schneck Medical Center also credited him with achieving significant improvements in operations and cost efficiency.

