AdventHealth Hendersonville CEO to retire

Jimm Bunch, president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), will retire at the end of March.

Mr. Bunch has helmed the organization, formerly Park Ridge Health, since May 2006.

"I have prayed through this decision, and it has been a great honor to work in this [Hendersonville] community for almost 14 years," Mr. Bunch said in a news release.

As the organization's CEO, Mr. Bunch has played a key role in the acquisition or opening of nearly 10 multispecialty medical group facilities, as well as the expansion of The Baby Place and Outpatient Surgery centers at the main hospital campus, AdventHealth Hendersonville said. The organization also is among 407 hospitals to recently receive five stars from CMS for quality.

Previously, Mr. Bunch served in executive leadership roles across the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system, including what is now AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun, Ga., and AdventHealth Manchester (Ky.).

He will remain with the system as a coach and mentor to members of leadership and leadership candidates systemwide.

