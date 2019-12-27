AnMed Health CEO Bill Manson to retire

Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health CEO Bill Manson will retire in July 2020.

Mr. Manson served on the organization's leadership team in 1981 and became its CEO in 2015.

During his tenure, the hospital developed several regional partnerships, including one with Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. It also built a hybrid operating room and began offering the TAVR procedure for minimally invasive aortic valve replacement. The hospital implemented a new EHR system in 2017.

Mr. Manson has served as chairman of the South Carolina Hospital Association and as South Carolina chapter president and regent for the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He holds an MBA from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

